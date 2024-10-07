Rhiannon Dourado

Influencer marketing has rapidly evolved over the last decade, with the healthcare industry embracing influencers to spread awareness, educate and engage with patients, caregivers and healthcare professionals.

In the consumer space, AI influencers—digital characters created by computers—are becoming more common. At first, they seem ideal: always on time, never making mistakes and producing content around the clock. AI influencers bring some advantages but lack something crucial: human connection.

Human influencers offer authenticity, emotional depth and the ability to build genuine communities—qualities that AI influencers can’t replace.

Authenticity: the bedrock of influence

A key difference between AI and human influencers is authenticity. Authenticity isn’t just a buzzword; it’s the cornerstone of effective influence. Human influencers share personal stories, struggles and victories that resonate emotionally. For instance, a beauty influencer discussing their real experiences with skincare products establishes credibility because the audience knows they’ve faced similar challenges. Similarly, a patient influencer detailing their daily struggles with a rare disease provides hope and encouragement. These real-life stories have a powerful impact, helping to foster genuine relationships between the influencer and their audience.

By contrast, AI influencers rely on data and algorithms to generate content. They can recommend products or showcase trends but lack personal experiences. An AI influencer might describe a product’s benefits, but cannot genuinely say, “This product helped me overcome my acne,” as they don’t experience skin issues themselves. Human influencers share personal journeys and vulnerabilities, creating a level of authenticity that AI can’t match.

Emotional connection: the heart of human influence

Human influencers excel at forming emotional connections, something AI influencers inherently lack. Followers are drawn to influencers not just for recommendations but because they feel emotionally invested in their lives. Whether it’s a fitness influencer sharing a weight loss journey or a parent influencer discussing child-rearing challenges, these influencers invite their audience into their world. They create content that resonates with their followers’ hearts, not just their wallets.

This article is featured in O'Dwyer's Oct. Healthcare & Medical PR Magazine



Human influencers offer vulnerability. When they discuss struggles or mistakes, it adds relatability and strengthens emotional bonds. For example, an influencer talking about mental health or body image issues can connect with followers facing similar challenges. These shared experiences foster empathy and make the influencer a trusted confidant rather than just a product promoter.

AI influencers can mimic engagement and analyze emotional language but lack genuine emotions and personal stakes. Interactions with AI are calculated and fall flat compared to the authentic emotional connection offered by human influencers.

The power of two-way interaction

Human influencers differentiate themselves through their ability to build strong communities via active two-way interactions. They engage with their audience by responding to comments, hosting live sessions, seeking feedback and meeting followers in person. This active engagement creates a sense of belonging, transforming followers from passive content consumers to active community members.

AI influencers, while capable of automating responses and interacting with followers in a mechanical way, lack the depth of real human engagement. They may reply to comments and create personalized messages based on data, but these interactions are fundamentally hollow. Followers subconsciously know they aren’t interacting with a real person, which prevents the same trust and community from forming.

Trust: the currency of influencer marketing

Trust is crucial in influencer marketing. Consumers increasingly rely on influencers for recommendations because they trust their opinions more than traditional advertising. This trust stems from the relationship influencers build with their followers through authenticity, transparency and consistent engagement. A patient influencer sharing their experience with side effects from chemotherapy, the fear of recurrence or the mental health challenges of living with a long-term illness creates a deep bond with their audience. Followers who may be going through similar struggles find comfort in knowing they’re not alone and gain valuable insights on how to cope, often sharing their personal health struggles in the comment section of the influencer’s post and receiving notes of support and well wishes from the influencer and community. When this patient influencer shares what medication they take under the guidance of a trusted healthcare professional their followers are more likely to trust that recommendation because they feel a personal connection to the influencer and their journey and may feel more inclined to ask their medical team if the brand and treatment is right for them.

AI influencers in the healthcare space will never have the ability to generate this same level of trust given they aren’t patients and there will never be a true community formed based on trust and authentic relationships.

Fostering long-term loyalty

Human influencers excel at creating long-term loyalty and a sense of belonging. As influencers share their lives—whether major milestones or everyday moments—audiences become more invested in their journey. Followers feel part of the influencer’s life and, in turn, develop deeper loyalty. This connection often translates into support for brands the influencer endorses.

Human influencers also adapt their content based on community feedback. They can shift their focus, pivot their content strategy or even change the brands they endorse in response to their audience’s feedback. This adaptability is crucial for long-term success in influencer marketing.

In contrast, AI influencers are limited by their creators’ parameters and lack the adaptability of human influencers. They may generate short-term interest but lack the emotional depth and flexibility needed to build a loyal, long-term following.

While AI influencers have their advantages, they can’t match the emotional depth, authenticity and community-building power of human influencers. Influencer marketing thrives on genuine connections, which only human influencers can truly create. By sharing personal stories and engaging in meaningful conversations, they build trust, foster community and cultivate lasting loyalty—things AI simply can’t replicate. Patient influencers, in particular, empower patients and caregivers to advocate for themselves and their communities, fostering empathy and hope. In an industry built on trust and relationships, the human touch remains irreplaceable.

Rhiannon Dourado is Senior Director of Influencer at imre, based in Los Angeles.