Prosek Partners releases a report that uncovers the progress private markets firms have made—and have yet to make—when it comes to reaching individual investors and their advisors. “Reaching for Retail: The State of Marketing and Communications in the Democratization of Alternatives” examines media coverage of the democratization of private markets over the past 15 months, analysing which publications are most focused on the topic, what angles they are taking and what lessons private capital firms should draw from the coverage.Among the report’s findings: Nearly two-thirds (65 percent) of media coverage appears in specialist publications aimed at wealth advisors and RIA; and that coverage is split between articles illustrating the attractiveness of private capital and those that focus on potential downsides. It also finds that traditional asset managers are spending five time as times as much as their private capital counterparts in brand marketing and communications. They are also 3.4 times more likely to receive media mentions compared to their alternative asset manager counterparts.

Havas Lynx launches a global healthcare influencer offering intended to leverage the power of influencers to drive health outcomes and behavior change. Led by Havas Lynx medical director Tapas Mukherjee and head of patient voice Matt Eagles, the offering includes over 50 healthcare influencers spanning 14 therapy areas. It incorporates content creation across such social channels as TikTok, X, YouTube, Instagram and Facebook, as well as podcast hosting. Part of Converged, Havas' new strategy and integrated operating model, the new offering will be tailored to healthcare and pharmaceutical brands within clinical trial recruitment, disease awareness, and beyond. "We have a dedicated team of specialists who understand the nuances and complexities of the healthcare sector and can create influencer marketing campaigns that are ethical, compliant, and, most importantly, effective," said Havas Lynx CEO Claire Knapp.

The Hoffman Agency is continuing its annual HBCU Scholarship for a third year. The scholarship is awarded to a student transferring from a California Community College to a Historically Black College or University to pursue a degree in communications or a related field. It covers tuition and fees for two years at an HBCU, enabling the recipient to focus on their academic and professional growth. “The Hoffman Agency's scholarship reflects our shared belief in the power of education to create change, not just in the lives of the recipient, but across the communications industry,” said Dr. Helen Young, assistant project director at the California Community College Chancellor’s Office, who worked closely with The Hoffman Group CEO Lou Hoffman to design the scholarship.