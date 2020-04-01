The University College of London is using Brunswick Arts to provide communications support for the East Bank cultural quarter that is being developed in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.

The August 28 engagement letter states Brunswick Arts will get a cut out of any sponsorship deals that may result from the work.

“As part of Brunswick Group we are on occasion able to make relevant introductions to companies we know engage in the arts, or that align their brand with activity and audiences in the cultural sector. If any introduction made through our work led to a financial sponsorship of your organisation, Brunswick Arts would take 10% of any partnership deal under £150,000, and an additional 15% of any figure over this.”

Schedule B lists 26 “excluded services” from the contract.They include corporate communications programs, crisis management, public affairs, opinion/perception research liaison with other agencies, speech writing, media training and CSR.

The Brunswick Arts one-year fee is worth about $82K.