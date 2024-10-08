Angelo Thalassinos

Collected Strategies brings on Angelo Thalassinos as VP of operations. Thalassinos was most recently a managing director in the strategic communications segment at FTI Consulting, focused on restructurings, special situations and litigation. Before that he was deputy managing director, Americas at Reorg Research, a provider of data, analytics and credit intelligence for leveraged finance and restructuring professionals. Thalassinos has also served as a restructuring lawyer at Brown Rudnick.

Leslie Wheeler

Sloane & Company names former Spectrum Science EVP, health tech & consumer science Leslie Wheeler as a managing director in its healthcare practice. Before joining Spectrum, Wheeler served as SVP & senior partner, co-head of North America healthcare at Fleishman Hillard and healthcare practice leader at WCG. She has also held senior posts at Weber Shandwick, GCI, Ketchum and AstraZeneca. At Sloane, she will be tasked with helping the agency further expand its healthcare practice into pharma and biotech. “Leslie has had an impressive track record as a communications practitioner for healthcare clients, effectively navigating the complexities of the pharma and biotech industries to drive client results,” said Sloane & Company co-CEO and healthcare practice lead Darren Brandt.

Chris Heywood

Brand USA, a public-private partnership that works to attract international visitors to the US, hires Chris Heywood as SVP, public relations & chief communications officer. Heywood was most recently SVP, global communications for the Los Angeles Tourism & Convention Board. Before that he was EVP, global communications at New York City Tourism & Conventions. At Brand USA, Heywood will serve as chief media spokesperson and lead global PR, communications, and media relations. He will also lead efforts to position the US as a leading travel destination through strategic storytelling, reputation management, media engagement, and leveraging pop culture.