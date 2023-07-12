Karen Skelton

DGA Group has named climate advocate Karen Skelton as a senior advisor to help clients navigate the evolving energy transition landscape.

Most recently, Skelton served as senior policy advisor to Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm and John Podesta, who is President Biden’s top climate diplomat.

She co-led the establishment of the Interagency Working Group on Coal & Power Plant Communities & Economic Revitalization, which is responsible for delivering more than $170 billion in federal resources aimed at revitalizing America’s energy communities.

Skelton also organized public and private sector engagement to support passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, Biden’s clean energy initiative.

Previously, Skelton ran a Sacramento-based policy and political consulting firm focused on climate, energy, technology, economic justice and women’s health matters for a dozen years.

She was equity partner at DC-based PA firm Dewey Square Group, managing its 25-member California outpost during a ten-year run.

Skelton also was President Clinton and Vice President Al Gore’s special deputy assistant for political affairs for seven years.

At DGA, Skelton will help clients deal with the rapidly shifting dynamics in artificial intelligence, transportation, infrastructure and energy, as well as handling complex litigation.