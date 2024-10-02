Marino to promote 90th anniversary of Manhattan food destination Zabar’s through an earned media and influencer engagement program. The agency will also apply its experience working with food and beverage brands to develop and execute an influencer gifting program. Marino’s efforts will be aimed at increasing the visibility surrounding Zabar’s legacy, quality offerings and friendly service while introducing the Upper West Side landmark to younger generations of New Yorkers and visitors. Founded in 1934 by husband and wife Louis and Lillian Zabar, Zabar’s sells a range of products—including smoked fish, artisanal cheeses and coffee—from its block-long storefront and an online store.

The Point PR, a Los Angeles-based agency, is named AOR for the St. Regis Cap Cana Resort in the Dominican Republic, set to open in April of 2025, and the Park Hyatt Beaver Creek Resort and Spa in Colorado. The agency will be providing PR and media relations for both clients. The Cap Cana, the first St. Regis in the Dominican Republic, has 200 rooms and 36 suites, both available with swim-out access, as well as the 13-treatment-room St. Regis Spa and the Jack Nicklaus Punta Espada golf course. The Park Hyatt Beaver Creek offers premium ski-in/ski-out access and multiple chairlifts. The 189-room property is also home to the 8100 Mountainside Bar & Grill, the Brass Bear Bar in the grand lobby, and the 24-hour Fall Line Market, as well as 50,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting space.

Magrino picks up well-being social club Loopwell. The agency will be tasked with bolstering Loopwell’s recognition in the wellness space while also introducing influencer services to showcase its community in practice. With a 15,000-square-foot indoor-outdoor location 12 miles west of NYC in Montclair, NJ, Loopwell curates evidence-based programming, classes and immersive workshops with leading experts and credentialed practitioners in the field of well-being. Their second location is a mountaintop estate overlooking the Hudson Valley and will be opening soon.