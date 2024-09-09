MediaSource’s Lisa Arledge Powell and Shannon McCormick shared data from their just-released 2024 Healthcare Journalist and Communicator Survey to help attendees at O'Dwyer's Oct. 8 webinar navigate the hectic media landscape, especially with the upcoming presidential election, and leverage it for media coverage.

According to MediaSource's data, 42 percent of healthcare communicators cite breaking through the busy media landscape as the primary day-to-day challenge this year.

The all-consuming presidential election stands in the way of news coverage, but it’s not the only roadblock and our nonstop news cycle is not likely to slow down after the election Nov. 5.

Listen in to the discussion for tips on getting your story in the news as well as key insights to the divide between what journalists want and what healthcare communicators are providing.