Jeannine Ginivan

Curley Company, which specializes in media relations, crisis communications and strategic policy advocacy, appoints Jeannine Ginivan as EVP. Ginivan joins the agency from General Motors, where she most recently served as senior director, public policy and sustainability communications. She was previously head of corporate and internal communications at Volkswagen of America and manager, corporate communications at Nissan North America. In her new role, Ginivan will work with SVP, director of client services Julie Crimmins to enhance the agency’s media relations, crisis communications and public affairs offerings. “Our strategic center of excellence in media has been built over several years, and with Jeannine’s extensive experience and leadership, we will further enhance our capabilities and deliver even greater impact for our clients,” said Curley Company president KayAnn Schoeneman.

Marjorie McCarthy

ISS, a workplace experience, corporate dining and facility management company, brings on former Global Strategy Group SVP Marjorie McCarthy as CMO. McCarthy was most recently CMO at Unispace Group, and she has also held senior marketing and communications positions at McGraw-Hill, the Council on Foreign Relations and the US Chamber of Commerce. Her experience encompasses building customer-centric businesses in the commercial real estate space and working to generate client retention and growth. The company has also named Tim Dismond COO. “Tim and Marjorie are both purpose-driven leaders that embody our view that it is the people who make places special. They will contribute significantly to powering our partnerships,” said ISS North America CEO Steve Quick.

Amanda Bohne

Motus, a vehicle reimbursement and driver risk mitigation solutions company, names Amanda Bohne as CMO. Bohne comes to Motus from the CMO spot at HR tech company Harver. Before that, she was CMO at software developer AppNeta. At Motus, Bohne will be responsible for defining and driving marketing strategy. “Amanda’s extensive experience in technology marketing, coupled with her passion for building dynamic teams, makes her the ideal leader to expedite our growth trajectory and enhance our marketing efforts,” said Motus CEO Phong Nguyen.