John Wren

Omnicom’s Q2 revenues grew 8.5 percent to $3.9B, while operating income advanced 7 percent to $600M.

CEO John Wren said OMC recorded a “strong quarter” that sets it up for a solid finish of the year.

"Our cash flow improved, and we continued our very disciplined capital allocation,” he said. “With exceptional new business wins and exciting new work for our clients, we expect to finish the year with strong momentum.”

The PR group of Marina Maher Communications, Portland, Mercury, Porter Novelli, Ketchum, and FleishmanHillard posted 5.6 percent quarterly growth to $414.4M. Organically, it rose 4.3 percent.

For the nine-month period, the segment jumped 5.3 percent to $1.2B, and inched ahead by 1.4 percent on an organic basis.