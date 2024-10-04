BTC Marketing Communications, a Wayne, PA marketing agency, acquires NouSoma Communications. BTC CEO Tom Cancelmo says the move is intended to strengthen the agency’s media relations and content development teams, while expanding the graphic design, digital marketing and social media services offered to NouSoma’s clients. NouSoma was founded by Ellen Langas, who was previously VP of public relations and consumer affairs at QVC, in 1995. Langas assumes the role of SVP at BTC. “BTC is the ideal fit for NouSoma and our clients,” says Langas. “Collaborating enables us to expand the resources we provide to our clients and draw on the experience of BTC’s experienced marketing strategists.”

Kaplow Communications deepens its longstanding commitment to Project Morry, a nonprofit named after former president of the American Camp Association Morry Stein, which is dedicated to empowering under-resourced youth through leadership, mentorship and creative exploration. The agency also introduces the Gloria Kaplow Arts & Creativity Program, which honors the late Gloria Kaplow, mother of CEO and founder Liz Kaplow. The program is designed to provide Project Morry students with an outlet for self-expression, fostering creative growth in an environment that nurtures individual talent. In celebration of the program’s inception, Liz Kaplow and agency CFO Evan Jacobs will be honored with the 2024 Morry Award at Project Morry’s Annual Benefit. “Creativity is at the heart of everything we do, and through this program, we hope to inspire the next generation to embrace their individuality and explore their artistic voices,” said Liz Kaplow.

The PRSA Educators Academy, a professional interest section of PRSA, presents Gary F. Grates, president of GConsulting Group and 120/80 GROUP, with the 2024 PRSA David Ferguson Award, which recognizes a PRSA member and practitioner who has made outstanding contributions to public relations education. With more than 25 years of corporate, marketing/brand, labor, and strategic communications experience, Grates has counseled more than one hundred organizations and CEOs including PepsiCo, Caterpillar, Shell, Kraft, Nissan and GE. PRSA has also announced its 2025 Board of Directors. Heide Harrell, director of communications for Central Arkansas Water, has been named chair-elect. Other newly elected members include Teresa Valerio Parrot, who will serve as treasurer and Kevin Waetke, who takes on the role of secretary. Serving on the board of directors will be John Palmer (East Central District), Cayce Myers (Mid-Atlantic), Paula L. Pedene (Western) and directors-at-large Chuck Wallington, Andrea Gils Monzón and Sam Sims.