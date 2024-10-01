Plus Communications has inked a $70M monthly pact with the Toronto-based Stand with Ukraine non-profit advocacy group.

Effective September 16, the contract runs through the US presidential elections and expires Jan. 31.

Plus is to push for continued US government support for Ukraine via communications consulting services and strategic campaign management through stakeholder outreach meetings, earned media, and paid advertising.

The potential return of Donald Trump to the presidency puts that support in serioius jeopardy.

Jim Temerty, a Ukrainian-Canadian entrepreneur, business executive and philanthropist, signed the Plus contract on behalf the advocacy group. He founded Northland Power in 1987 and served as its chair through 2019. Temerty now runs his family office in Toronto.

Eric Sutton, managing director of PA at Plus, heads the four-member Stand with Ukraine team.

Prior to Plus, Sutton was VP at Weber Shandwick/Powell Tate In charge of PA and brand marketing for its biggest DC client, United States Postal Service.

Omnicom acquired Plus and its sister Republican consulting firm FP1 Strategies in September 2023.