Shannon Murphy

V2 Communications hires Shannon Murphy as EVP to lead its healthcare practice. Murphy most recently served as managing director at 120/80 GROUP, where she worked to grow the agency’s health innovation portfolio. She was previously SVP, healthcare lead at Highwire PR, and has held executive posts at Allison Worldwide and MSLGROUP. At V2, Murphy will focus on serving the firm’s current healthcare clients and scaling the practice, helping the agency expand into new sectors including behavioral health, nutrition, wellness and women’s health. V2 has also promoted Katelyn Holbrook to chief client officer, a new role within the firm, and Kristen Leathers to EVP, overseeing its B2B technology practice. Holbrook has been with V2 for 16 years, most recently serving as head of the agency’s B2B tech practice as well as EVP & managing director. In her new post, she’ll lead efforts that inform new products and methodologies, and work with practice leads to ensure consistent service and integrated results. She will also continue to lead several strategic accounts. Leather previously led V2’s healthcare practice. “These leadership appointments will support the firm’s continued growth, but more importantly they ensure a dogged focus on providing better service and outcomes,” said V2 Communications CEO Jean Serra.

Brian Hovey

Rockwell Automation, an industrial automation and digital transformation company, names Brian Hovey VP, global marketing and CMO. Hovey was most recently VP, sales excellence, safety and productivity solutions at Honeywell. Before that, he spent 14 years leading marketing organizations at Dell Technologies with a focus on driving growth and marketing transformation for the company’s B-to-B business. In his new role, Hovey has global responsibility to lead the marketing of Rockwell’s full portfolio. “Brian brings deep expertise leading transformation and growth opportunities across sales and marketing,” said Rockwell Autpomation SVP and chief revenue officer Scott Genereux.

Jessica Hill

Madden Media brings on Jessica Hill as SVP of destination strategy, leading its Western team. The agency has also promoted senior creative director Bria Hammock to VP of destination strategy, leading its Mountain West team, and VP Kristin Dialessi takes on the newly created role of chief of staff. Hill joins Madden Media from Visit Fort Worth, where she served as marketing leader. She also played a key role in the creation of the Fort Worth Film Commission. “These hires are a reflection not only of our belief in the incredible talent within our team but also of our unwavering commitment to driving real results for our clients,” said Madden Media CEO Dan Janes.