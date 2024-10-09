Sarah Boison Reynolds

As a digital native, I find myself overexposed to different kinds of content that range from personalized ads, cat and dog videos, entertainment and news clips and soundbites from podcasts. But when it comes to seeking information, it’s the stories of people in my local community that get my attention. When I hear and see stories from community members, it provides a level of legitimacy that a large organization doesn’t have when it tells stories. It feels more raw, honest and authentic. Hearing first-hand accounts from those who face similar issues or circumstances can help to build trust around services and resources that can improve health outcomes.

In an era where digital platforms like Facebook, X, Instagram, LinkedIn, YouTube, Snapchat and TikTok shape our perceptions and behaviors, public health communication strategies must continue to evolve to effectively engage and inform diverse audiences. One approach is to use digital storytelling to amplify and center authentic community voices and stories.

Understanding digital storytelling

Digital storytelling involves using digital tools to create compelling narratives. This method leverages multimedia like images, video and audio to share personal and community narratives. Tactics like this can help to transform public health initiatives by centering those who need the most support and showing how having access to information and resources can change or shift outcomes.

In the realm of public health, digital storytelling can communicate information, raise awareness and inspire action on various health issues. By incorporating personal stories and local perspectives, digital storytelling becomes more than just a means of conveying data; it transforms information into relatable, human-centered narratives that resonate with audiences. Digital storytelling also allows community members to share their unique experiences that are often impacted by where they live, how much money they make, their gender and even their race.

The importance of centering local communities

Many public health campaigns are created to combat health disparities that often arise from social, economic and environmental factors that vary significantly from one community to another.

Digital storytelling can highlight these nuances and shed light on unique challenges and barriers faced by different groups. For example, a series of stories from urban and rural communities discussing access to mental health services can reveal different needs and resources, guiding more tailored and effective interventions.

When public health messages are created with local communities at the center, they become more relevant and relatable. People are more likely to engage with content that reflects their own experiences, concerns and cultural contexts. Stories from community members can provide valuable insights and practical advice that are directly applicable to others in similar situations.

Trust is a cornerstone of effective public health communication. By involving local voices in digital storytelling, public health initiatives can build trust with the community. Stories that feature people from the community, rather than distant experts or generic images, can enhance the credibility of the message. When individuals see their neighbors or peers acting on public health messages, they’re more likely to trust the information and feel a sense of connection.

Involving local communities in digital storytelling not only helps in crafting relevant messages but also empowers individuals and groups to take ownership of their health narratives. When we give communities a platform to share their stories, public health campaigns can foster a sense of agency and involvement. This empowerment can lead to greater community engagement, as people are more likely to participate in health initiatives that they feel a personal stake in.

Strategies for effective, localized digital storytelling

Collaborate with local influencers and leaders. Partnering with local influencers, community leaders and grassroots organizations can enhance the authenticity and reach of digital storytelling efforts. These individuals and groups have established trust and can help bridge gaps between public health officials and the community. Collaborations can also ensure that the stories are culturally sensitive and accurately reflect local experiences.

Use participatory approaches. Engage community members in the creation of digital stories. Participatory approaches, where community members are involved in every stage—from planning and production to dissemination—ensure that the final product truly represents their perspectives and needs. Workshops and focus groups can be useful in gathering stories and feedback, making the process more inclusive and effective.

Leverage diverse media formats. Different communities may have varying preferences for media consumption. While some may engage more with video content, others might prefer audio stories or written narratives. By using a mix of formats—such as short videos, podcasts and interactive infographics—public health campaigns can reach a broader audience and cater to diverse preferences.

Ensure accessibility and inclusivity. Accessibility is a critical consideration in digital storytelling. Ensure that content is available in multiple languages, accommodates different literacy levels and is accessible to people with disabilities. Inclusive storytelling not only reaches a wider audience but also demonstrates a commitment to equitable communication.

Monitor and evaluate impact. To gauge the effectiveness of digital storytelling efforts, it’s essential to monitor and evaluate their impact. Collect feedback from the community, track engagement metrics and assess whether the stories are achieving their intended goals. This continuous evaluation helps in refining strategies and ensuring that the content remains relevant and impactful.

Public health digital storytelling, when centered around local communities, offers a powerful tool for enhancing communication, building trust and addressing health disparities. By focusing on the experiences and voices of community members, public health campaigns can create more relevant, relatable and impactful messages. As the public health field continues to evolve, prioritizing local perspectives will be essential in crafting effective and inclusive public health strategies that resonate with diverse audiences and promote better health outcomes for all.

***

Sarah Boison Reynolds is an Associate Digital Director at Hager Sharp.