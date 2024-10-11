Lancaster, a city of 172K people in northern los Angeles County, is accepting proposals for PR services.
Lancaster (CA) Looks for PR Support
Thu., Oct. 17, 2024
By Kevin McCauley
Read Full Story in Subscriber Area
Category: RFPs, RFIs and RFQs
More RFPs, RFIs and RFQs posts from O'Dwyer's:
|•
Olympia (WA) Seeks 'Green PR' Partner
Fri., Oct. 18, 2024
|•
CT's Litchfield Hills Region Wants More Tourism Dollars
Wed., Oct. 16, 2024
|•
Corinth (MS) Rolls Out the Red Carpet
Tue., Oct. 15, 2024
|•
Ontario's Elliot Lake Wants a Tourism Plan
Mon., Oct. 14, 2024
|•
Idaho Scouts for Conservation PR
Fri., Oct. 11, 2024
No comments have been submitted for this story yet.