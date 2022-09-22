Anat Gerstein Inc., which does PR for cultural and non-profit groups, will handle the launch of “Anne Frank The Exhibition” when it opens Jan. 27 on New York's Union Square.

The immersive exhibition will feature a recreation of the “Secret Annex,” the hidden rooms where Frank and her family sought refuge from the Nazis during WWII. It will have more than 100 original items from the Anne Frank House in Amsterdam.

The goal of the installation is to present Frank, not as a victim, but as a girl, writer and symbol of resistance and strength.

Presented by Manhattan's Center for Jewish History, "Anne Frank The Exhibition" will debut on International Holocaust Remembrance Day, marking the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz.

Anat Gerstein will handle media outreach, community engagement, and educational programming for the exhibition that will run through April 30.