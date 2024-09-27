Volodymyr Zelensky

Clock ticks for Ukraine… Plus Communications’ $70K a month contract to advocate for continued US funding for Ukraine may be the last major PR effort in DC for the embattled country.

President Joe Biden on Oct. 16 announced a $425M package for Ukraine, consisting of air defense capabilities, armored vehicles and munitions.

That is a drop in the bucket compared to the aid package that Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky sketched out in the “victory plan” that he presented to allies this month.

At best, it received a lukewarm reception as the US and Europe grow weary of the never-ending Russia/Ukraine conflict that began in 2014 with Vladimir Putin’s grab of Crimea.

Zelensky’s victory plan includes membership in NATO, which isn’t going to happen any time soon.

A re-elected President Trump will be the final nail in Ukraine’s coffin.

The “retribution" president will pull the plug on Ukraine because it was the reason that he was impeached.

It was Zelensky, who refused Trump’s demand to open a probe into the “Biden crime family” in return for military support. By standing up to a bully, Zelensky stood strong.

Incredibly, Trump on Oct. 17 blamed Zelensky for allowing the war with Russia to even take place.

He called the Ukrainian leader “one of the greatest salesmen I’ve ever seen,” a guy who was able to pry billions from the US.

“I feel very badly for those people. But he should never have let that war start,” Trump told podcaster Patrick Bet-David. “That war is a loser.”

Being called a “loser” is the kiss of death from Trump. The reality: bailing out on Ukraine makes the US a “loser” in the eyes of the world.

Trump’s Rebel Yell… The good people of Oaks, PA are still scratching their heads over Donald’s Trump’s decision to stop taking questions at the town’s Oct. 14 rally and turn it into his audition for “Dancing with the Stars.”

That must be Plan B, in case the campaign thing doesn’t turn out so well. Trump would be following in the dance steps of former Majority Leader Tom DeLay (R-TX) and his former White House press secretary Sean Spicer.

The Pennsylvania rally-goers also must have beeen befuddled when that the former and perhaps next commander-in-chief began bopping and swaying to “Dixie,” which was the de facto national anthem of the Confederacy.

Oaks is only 125 miles from Gettysburg, a little more than two-hour drive on I-76 and US-30.

Trump, though, has a soft spot in his heart for the secessionists.

He has vowed to restore the name of Fort Bragg b to North Carolina’s Fort Bragg.

The fort, which was named after Gen. Braxton Bragg, was one of nine institutions that honored a military leader of the Confederacy.

Slave-owner Bragg was known for his fiery temper and battlefield defeats (Shiloh, Murfreesboro, Stones River, Chattanooga).

A 2016 biography by historian Earl Hess carries the title: “Braxton Bragg: The Most Hated Man of the Confederacy.”

Bragg was a loser, and so is Trump.

Billion-dollar Kamala… Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign has raised more than $1B since she agreed to replace doddering Joe Biden on top of the Democratic ticket.

That’s quite an impressive feat. Her fundraising has been so sensational that some big donors are closing their wallets.

Team Harris argues that it needs a bulging war chest because the fight for the White House may go well beyond Election Day as it fends off legal challenges waged by the other side.

That’s a valid point, but Team Harris can certainly throw a bone to her grassroots supporters..

Free yard signs would be a great place to start. Her campaign sells 24”x18” Harris-Walz yard signs for $20, plus. A New York State resident would have to cough up a total $40.35 for the sign, which covers $17.06 shipping & handling, and $3.29 in taxes.

Trump/Vance signs (though smaller at 22”x15”) are a “steal” at $31, which includes $7 for shipping and handling.

C’mon, Kamala. People shouldn’t have to pay to show their support for you.