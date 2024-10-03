Rubenstein Public Relations is named agency of record for IT Intelligent Treatment, a skin care company that specializes in regenerative aesthetics, as it launches a groundbreaking skin care technology. RPR will drive a comprehensive communications campaign to increase brand awareness and elevate the profile of the practice and its new breakthrough. "We chose Rubenstein Public Relations for their expertise in media relations and strategic brand building," said ITC Intelligent Treatment founder Kim Laudati. “Their track record in the beauty and wellness space is unparalleled, and we look forward to working together.

Hemsworth adds Riviera River Cruises to its travel and tourism client portfolio. The agency is responsible for mapping out a strategic approach to US-focused media relations, events and awards programming. Its efforts will target the trade and consumer markets, facilitating key industry partnerships, managing Riviera’s social media strategy and executing a media sailing strategy to showcase the company’s product evolution and highlight its onboard experience firsthand. Riviera River Cruises offers voyages on such European rivers as the Rhine, Danube, Seine and Douro. “Hemsworth has a fantastic reputation in the travel market and has done outstanding work within the river cruise segment, which makes them the perfect partner to join Riviera on this next stage of our journey,” said Riviera River Cruises EVP of marketing and sales Marilyn Conroy.

Red Fan is named PR agency of record for S&S Activewear, an international distributor of imprintable garments and LINQ, a software provider exclusively serving K-12 business operations. For S&S, Red Fan will be managing media relations and thought leadership opportunities. S&S manufactures and distributes apparel to such major brands as Adidas as well as to local mom and pop stores and everything in between. “The Red Fan team integrated swiftly with our marketing team and has shown us the power of a united public relations front,” said S&S CMO Marc Vitulli. Red Fan will head external communications strategy and development, media relations and thought leadership initiatives for LINQ.