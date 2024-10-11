Megan Noel

Golin names Megan Noel as global president, corporate affairs. Noel joins Golin from PwC, where she most recently was a senior managing director, leading communications and corporate affairs for the US and Mexico. Before that, she was VP in Edelman’s business & social purpose unit. In her new post, Noel is charged with driving practice growth globally, expanding service offerings and intellectual property, and fostering talent to help clients navigate complex business and reputation issues. She will also be on Golin’s global executive leadership team, reporting to president and COO Gary Rudnick. “Megan's ability to understand what’s next in the profession as well as build high-performing teams makes her the ideal candidate to work with our exceptional base of talent to propel our global corporate affairs practice into its next phase of growth,” said Rudnick.

(L-R) Shelby Gambrell, Steven Gallo

Reputation Ink promotes Shelby Gambrell to VP of operations and Steven Gallo to VP of client services. Gambrell most recently served as Reputation Ink’s director of account services. In her new post, she oversees human resources and talent management, serves as the agency’s EOS Integrator, and owns all project management, finance, legal and information technology functions, in addition to serving on the executive leadership team. Gallo was previously director of content and PR. As VP of client services, he oversees the client services function as well as the teams who deliver it. “Shelby and Steven both joined Reputation Ink in 2016 and have been critical to the agency’s growth and success,” said Reputation Ink principal and president Michelle Calcote King.

Michelle Draper

First Citizens Bank appoints Michelle Draper as CMO. Draper was most recently chief marketing and sales strategy officer of Silicon Valley Bank, a division of First Citizens. Before coming to SVB, she was SVP, institutional services at Charles Schwab. In her role at First Citizens, Draper leads a nationwide marketing organization working to build upon the company's customer-centric vision. "Michelle's laser focus on the customer will support First Citizens' drive toward our long-term goals and will advance our vision to further strengthen our brand and reputation with clients and prospects seeking the financial solutions we deliver," said First Citizens chief strategy officer Jeff Ward.

Kate Trumbull

Domino's Pizza promotes Kate Trumbull to EVP, global CMO, effective November 1. Trumbull, a 13-year veteran at the company, was previously its chief brand officer. She previously held several other roles at Domino’s, including program leader of Hispanic marketing, director of loyalty, and director of digital advertising. Before that, she was at Procter & Gamble, where she worked on brands including Tide and Gain. In her new position, Trumbull will oversee global marketing and continue to report to president, U.S. and global services Joe Jordan. “Her deep connection to our franchisees and her ability to blend creativity with strategic thinking has played a key role in Domino's growth," said Jordan.