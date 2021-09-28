Development Counsellors International is working with Economic Development Winnipeg to position that Canadian city as a premier location for business investment.

The firm’s proposal notes that although Winnipeg has much to offer investors, “awareness of the city as a prime location for business investment is lacking in key markets and sectors in North America, let alone Europe and Asia.”

DCI plans to “elevate Winnipeg's profile through strategic marketing that can deliver results.” With a staff of more than 90 people, DCI calls itself “the largest assembly of place-marketing professionals in the world.”

The initial four-month effort to develop a research-driven marketing strategy began Sept. 1. Total time fees are set for $93K.

“We will develop an estimated budget with the option to create ‘adequate’ and ‘optimal’ budget levels depending upon your resources for 2025-2027,” it says in the proposal.

Rachel Deloffre, VP, creative services, is the project lead on DCI’s Winnipeg service team.

Dariel Curren, executive VP/senior strategist; Robyn Domber, senior VP-research; and Taylor Bologna, senior account executive, round out the group.