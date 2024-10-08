Orchestra acquires Small Girls PR, a consumer PR agency that specializes in earned media, inﬂuencer marketing and experiential activations. Small Girls PR will have access to Orchestra’s operations, resources and team of strategic storytellers. Founded in 2010, Small Girls has 75 employees working from offices in New York City and Los Angeles. Its clients include Taskrabbit, GE, Jack in the Box, Nutrafol and Snapchat. “This acquisition not only expands our consumer offering but also introduces a scalable, high-quality creative process to our organization that will beneﬁt all Orchestra client,” said Orchestra CEO Jonathan Rosen. Orchestra’s portfolio of agencies also includes currently includes BerlinRosen, Brightmode, Civitas Public Affairs Group, Glen Echo, Derris, Inkhouse, M18, Message Lab and Onward.

C&M International is rebranding to Crowell Global Advisors, a move intended to reflect its growth and continued commitment to helping clients navigate the geopolitical landscape and develop effective business and advocacy strategies. CGA’s expanded team of former C-suite executives, senior government officials and industry veterans will continue to provide strategic counsel and international trade consulting to clients across such industries as healthcare, digital technology and manufacturing. “We have evolved our business and team to align with the unique demands of this rapidly changing global policy environment, and our new brand identity reflects our focus on delivering results for clients that improve lives, strengthen economies, and foster a sustainable future,” said CGA president and CEO Geralyn Ritter.

Blue Communications, a London-based PR & communications and digital marketing agency focused on the marine and renewable energy markets, acquires 100% of Saltwater Stone, an agency that targets the marine leisure, white boat and super yacht market, a sector recently valued at over $43 billion globally. Under its new ownership the agency, which was founded more than 30 years ago, will be renamed Saltwater and its employees will work under the Saltwater brand, with additional integrated services delivered through BLUE. “We’re really excited to work with the Saltwater team to help supercharge and invest in its growth with our additional services and resources,” said BLUE managing director Alisdair Pettigrew.