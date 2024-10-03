Brunswick Group handles Intrum AB as the Swedish debt collector files a prepackaged Chapter 11 bankruptcy in US federal court for the southern district of Texas.

Intrum’s financial woes stem from the rise in interest rates, which squeezed its portfolio of non-performing loans made when rates were near zero.

The bankruptcy move would enable Intrum to restructure $4.7B in debt.

Intrum turned to Texas for the reorganization after failing to win bondholder approval for a filing in the UK. It expects to gain approval of the bankruptcy plan by the end of the year.

Brunswick Group has partner Azadeh Varzi, director Freya Semken, and associate Hedda Söderström working the Itrum business.