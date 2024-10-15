Jersey’s Rowan University wants a firm to develop a brand strategy and positioning campaign to highlight its transformation from a regional college into one of the nation’s fastest growing research institutions.
NJ's Rowan U. Positions as Research Facility
Mon., Oct. 21, 2024
By Kevin McCauley
Read Full Story in Subscriber Area
Category: RFPs, RFIs and RFQs
