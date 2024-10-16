Robin Levine

Barnard College names Robin Levine VP for strategic communications, effective Nov. 18. Levine was most recently assistant commissioner for public affairs at the NYC Department of Sanitation. She was previously business communications manager at Meta, assistant commissioner for external affairs and communications at the NYC Department of Information Technology & Telecommunications and chief communications officer for the New York City Housing Authority. Levine succeeds former New Yorker VP, communications Natalie Raabe, who took on the Barnard post in June.

Karen Greene

SeventySix Capital, a venture capital company that invests in tech companies focused on sports, media and entertainment, hires Karen Greene as managing director of investor relations. Greene was most recently SVP of investor relations and communications at lithium-mining company Lake Resources. Before that, she was SVP of global client experience and corporate communications at financial services company Q4 Inc. She also has extensive experience working with early-stage tech companies. “As we continue to build our sports investment platform at SeventySix Capital, we recognized the importance of adding a highly experienced investor relations and strategic communications executive like Karen Greene to our team,” said SeventySix Capital managing partner Wayne Kimmel.

Josh Johnstone

Valor PayTech, which provides payment processing across in-person, mobile and online environments, brings on Josh Johnstone as VP of marketing. Johnstone previously served as marketing director at ScanSource and POS Postal. In his new post, he will lead Valor PayTech’s marketing strategy and execution, working to drive the brand’s growth and visibility in the omnichannel payment solutions sector. “Josh’s extensive background in the technology and payments sector, along with his proven success in leading high-performing marketing teams, aligns perfectly with Valor’s mission,” said Valor PayTech CEO Eric Bernstein.