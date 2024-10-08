Redpoint adds St Hilda Sea Adventures and Olympia Hospitality to its client roster. Redpoint will be the first US-based agency for St Hilda, a small ship cruising company that exclusively sails through sea lochs along Western Scotland’s rugged coastline and the country’s “Wild Isles.” The agency will handle US public relations and US/UK digital marketing for the company. St Hilda’s four retrofitted cruise shops are designed to minimize environmental impact and offer opportunities for such activities as viewing wildlife, hiking coastal trails and golfing. Redpoint will provide Olympia Hospitality, a hotel management company with properties that include the Inn by the Sea in Maine and The Alford Inn at Rollins in Florida, with B2B and B2C media relations, conference and trade show support, and strategic marketing counsel. Olympia’s extensive US portfolio includes a diverse array of franchise properties with Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, IHG and other high-profile brands.

Colangelo & Partners, a fine wine, spirits and food-focused agency, is named agency of record forDavid Bruce Winery, a Los Gatos, CA known for its Pinot Noir and Chardonnay wines. gency of record. Colangelo & Partners will be responsible for developing and executing a comprehensive communications strategy and launching the brand’s social media presence to build awareness of David Bruce’s wines with key media, trade and consumers. The agency’s efforts will focus on telling the story of David Bruce Winery among key trade and consumer media and establishing a digital presence and community. “At David Bruce, our vision is to honor the legacy and commitment to crafting terroir-driven wines that capture the essence of California’s finest cool-climate, coastal vineyard sites,” says the winery’s general manager, Cody Ewers. “We are excited to share this story of David Bruce as a distinguished heritage American wine producer and amplify awareness around our exceptional wines in partnership with Colangelo & Partners.”

Nicole Sachs

KRUPP is representing Nicole Sachs, LCSW, a psychotherapist, speaker, writer and podcaster. The agency will implement strategic PR initiatives to elevate her work in the treatment of chronic pain and anxiety. The partnership will focus on the promotion of her forthcoming book, Mind Your Body: A Revolutionary Program to Release Chronic Pain and Anxiety (Avery, an imprint of Penguin/Random House / February 4, 2025), and the expansion of her influence. For over 20 years, Sachs has guided people via her private practice, podcast, retreats and online offerings, incorporating her signature JournalSpeak practice—a targeted writing tool that gives people agency over their chronic pain. “I am thrilled to work with KRUPP to share Mind Your Body with the world,” says Sachs. “Through our partnership, I hope to inspire and support even more people in their journey toward holistic wellness and self-discovery.”