Nneka Chiazor

The Public Affairs Council has named Nneka Chiazor president, effective Jan. 2. She will take over for Doug Pinkham, who is stepping down after a 27-year stint.

Chiazor, who has more than 20 years of communications experience, is market VP at Cox Communications. She also served as VP-government & PA at the company.

Earlier, Chiazor did 14 years at Verizon Communications, rising to the VP-public policy post.

Roi Ewell, chair of PAC, said Chiazor’s “extensive corporate experience coupled with her broad public affairs background are the right mix for the next chapter in the council’s history.”

He expects Chiazor will help the PAC “engage beyond the public affairs community and demonstrate the value of the function to the business world.”

A nine-member selection committee conducted the search for Pinkham’s successor.

Courtney Geduldig, who chaired the committee, said Chiazor’s energy and passion for PA came across during the panel’s very first interaction with her.

“She understands completely what’s needed at the council to take us to the next level of best-in-class programming for our members, and I’m looking forward to working with her and the staff to do just that,” she added.