(L-R) Kimberly Hood, Laura Braam

MP&F names Kimberly Hood as SVP of media business strategy, a new role at the agency, and Laura Braam as SVP. Hood comes to the agency from Nexstar Media Group, where she was director of digital sales for WKRN News 2. Before that, she spent 15 years at Gannett in several sales executive and management roles. At MP&F, Hood will lead a team of 10 media experts, managing operational infrastructure and guiding new business functions. Braam, who served as a VP at MP&F from 1998-2007, was most recently senior advisor at The Strategy Group. Her other positions include having served as chief communications officer for Nashville Mayor David Briley. In her new role at MP&F, she will lead account teams and agency clients as well as influencing agency operations. “With the additions of Kimberly and Laura, we continue to strengthen our leadership and expertise,” said MP&F co-owner Knight Stivender. “Both women bring deep experience and fresh ideas that will help us deliver results better, faster and more efficiently for our clients and our internal team.”

Lisa Simmons

Liminal, a London-based financial PR shop, appoints Lisa Simmons as senior publicist. Simmons was previously an associate director at both WE Communications and Hill & Knowlton, and a director in FTI’s strategic communications segment. At Liminal, she will play a key role in shaping PR strategies for Liminal’s portfolio of clients, leveraging her experience in corporate storytelling, stakeholder engagement and crisis management. “Her extensive background in corporate communications, coupled with her dedication to sustainability and strategic insight, makes her a valuable addition as we continue to expand our offerings,” said Liminal managing director Julian Rea.

Kristen Wright

Arcoro, an HR software company for the construction and field services industries, hires Kristen Wright as CMO. Wright most recently served as CMO at Forj, an SaaS platform for community engagement and learning. She has also been CMO and member of the executive team at talent acquisition company Cielo. At Arcoro, Wright will oversee all of the company’s marketing efforts, including corporate, product and revenue marketing. "As Arcoro expands its solution set to a full-feature HR platform for the construction industry, she is the perfect executive to lead the charge and tell our story,” said Arcoro CEO Bill Hewitt.