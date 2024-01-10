ICR has unveiled a comprehensive brand update intended to provide a single, unified global identity across the firm’s core offering.

The new branding spotlights the firm's continued growth and evolution as a fully integrated strategic communications and advisory firm.

Key elements of the revamped brand include a modernized logo and color scheme that embodies ICR's differentiated approach; a cohesive narrative that articulates ICR's expanded value proposition; a streamlined presentation of ICR's full suite of services; and a new website and social media presence.

“The new brand reflects our enhanced global capabilities and underscores our unique value proposition focused on providing the most comprehensive and innovative communications solutions in the industry,” said ICR CEO Tom Ryan.

The brand refresh follows a series of acquisitions and service expansions that include the 2019 acquistion of healthcare-focused IPO advisor and investor relations firm Westwicke Partners and the 2023 acquisition of international strategic healthcare firm Consilium Strategic Communications.