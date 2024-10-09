Altitude Co is launched by Heidi Hovland, former DeVries global CEO, Edelman global chair of food & beverage and FleishmanHillard New York deputy GM and global consumer products sector lead. Altitude Co’s core capabilities include integrated communications planning and execution, executive visibility and thought leadership, narrative development and message architecture, brand marketing and corporate reputation, and media relations and content creation. Building on experience with brands and Fortune 500 companies including P&G, PepsiCo and J&J, Hovland says she created Altitude Co to bridge the growing divide between the needs of innovative, fast-moving organizations and traditional agency structures. The agency’s charter clients include Global Impact Gymnastics Alliance (GIGA), the first professional gymnastics league for women and ProjectArt, a nonprofit that supports children, artists and communities with free art classes through public libraries.

The Public Relations Global Network adds four new agencies in Taiwan, Spain, Florida and Oregon, raising its number of member agencies to 58. Media Plus Communication & Consulting, a full-service agency headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, works with clients across the food & beverage, fashion and consumer goods sectors. It supports Western companies entering Taiwan with PR services, and cross-cultural training and coaching. Madrid-based Marlow Insight specializes in corporate influence and go-to-market strategies to strengthen clients’ business and reputation, working with organizations in the sustainability, energy, finance, technology, mobility, healthcare, culture industries. The Moore Agency, an integrated marketing agency headquartered in Tallahassee, is PRGN’s new Florida member. Its clients include PhRMA, Ford Motor Co., Meta, Florida Department of Agriculture and Florida State University. Portland, OR-based agency A.wordsmith is a boutique writing firm that partners with B2B clients around the world to develop a range of writing deliverables including white papers, eBooks, articles, blogs, brand narratives, marketing and sales materials and corporate documents. “This growth means more than just numbers—it reflects PRGN’s unwavering commitment to expanding our global reach and deepening the diversity of expertise within the network,” said PRGN president Natacha Clarac, general director of Athenora Consulting in Brussels.

Julianna Sheridan

Matter Communications expands its dedicated crisis communications and reputation management unit. The unit focuses on providing comprehensive planning to clients, that includes drills, workshops and protocol development. The team, led by Mattter Precision and crisis communications VP Julianna Sheridan, supports real-time crisis responses through strategic counsel, content creation, media monitoring and media relations. Sheridan has nearly 10 years of experience leading strategic communications programs for clients in B2B technology, manufacturing, consumer goods and professional services. “Under Julianna’s leadership, Matter will continue to support our clients through the unexpected and help them navigate the complex, high-stakes moments that shape reputations.”