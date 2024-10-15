Addison, a 4.4 sq. mile town of 17K people on the northern edge of Dallas, wants a firm to handle marketing and advertising for its special events, which attract more than 600K visitors.
Addison (TX) Wants Special Events Support
Tue., Oct. 22, 2024
By Kevin McCauley
