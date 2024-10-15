Adam Pawluk

In today’s hyper-connected and rapidly shifting life-sciences market, standing still isn’t an option. Success requires not only the latest breakthroughs in science but also a complete transformation in how we collaborate, engage and drive innovation across every facet of the business. The future belongs to those who can break down silos and integrate expertise in a way that reflects the demands of a fast-paced, machine-driven world. One of the wonderful opportunities of working at an integrated marketing agency is experiencing how different companies operate and what it means for the ultimate success or failure of their boldest ideas.

Not everyone is proving quick to adapt to the advanced intelligence industrial revolution we’re all working through in 2024. This is especially surprising within the life sciences industry, a sector known for innovation. However, we’ve all encountered the heads-down, just-doing-my-job way of thinking which poses serious risks to the business. Lean, flat and optimized for rapid change at scale is the future of how we work. Anyone who has had the opportunity to walk the halls at transformational companies like Moderna has felt this buzz and energy firsthand.

Not only does the matrix model of big biopharma need to be reinvented, but so does the agency model that helps those same companies win in the marketplace. This is especially true in a healthcare ecosystem being convulsed by change. In this environment, singular thinking and territorialism are no longer viable strategies but recipes for failure.

At JPA Health, we believe that seamlessly bringing together—and acting on—distinct expert insights is the only way to thrive in today’s competitive and interdependent environment.

Beyond the life science bubble

We have found that deep experience working with the public health sector, government agencies, health tech and the life sciences industry uniquely informs our effectiveness across all four areas. We bring this expertise to every client, every single day, seamlessly and efficiently, without driving up budgets. In fact, this integration and holistic thinking often drive the efficiencies that save money in the long run.

This article is featured in O'Dwyer's Oct. Healthcare & Medical PR Magazine



An example of this in practice is our partnership with a major pharmaceutical company, to tap into new communication methods to influence business-critical policy trends—in essence, applying omnichannel thinking to a policymaker challenge. We developed a custom natural language model based on a raft of finely honed messages from the client’s point of view.

This was further informed by understanding the policy targets—who and what they listen to—as well as their positions on the issue overall. By analyzing these profiles and the public positions of patient advocacy groups, we were able to create a tailored model to generate a wide range of optimized content on the issue, including social media content, editorial content and even finely honed talking points and agendas for individual stakeholder meetings.

We are also using this content to enhance the understanding of publicly available artificial intelligence platforms so they can provide a full picture of the issue to sophisticated policymakers who are tapping them to inform position statements and drafts of policy. This level of innovation is possible only with a deep understanding of the interplay across the regulators, reimbursement decision-makers, industry and advocates.

For communications leaders at biotech and pharmaceutical companies, it’s essential to have an agency partner that understands the nuances not only of their specific industry but also of the entire environment in which they succeed or fail—a partner who can seamlessly tap into this understanding to benefit their business and drive return on investment. Our ability to draw on our experience across multiple sectors ensures that our clients receive well-rounded support that powers a new model of success.

The power of a synched-up specialist model

This same holistic thinking applies to both traditional stakeholder verticals and traditional marcomms disciplines. Our synched-up specialist model is designed to break down these silos— which still very much exist across biopharmaceutical organizations—and foster collaboration across disciplines. This includes traditional marcomms functions such as public relations, marketing, medical communications and advocacy.

Even clients who specialize in one of these functional areas should be demanding this level of comprehensive thinking of their agencies. For communications leaders at biotech and pharmaceutical companies, it’s essential they have an agency partner who understands the intricacies of each discipline and how they interconnect, especially as the lines across them continue to blur. Life sciences companies need to push their agency teams to work together seamlessly and expect nothing less.

Powering big thinking with big data

Seasoned marketing and communications professionals know the value of a good gut instinct. At the same time, they know it can be a crutch. Especially in today’s data-driven world, the ability to harness big data and advanced technologies to back up our flashes of brilliance is the only way to build consensus. It also gives the leaders controlling the budgets greater confidence to invest more, because they will know before a penny is spent that they’ll see meaningful returns.

Communications professionals are no longer the exception to the rules of proving ROI. This means they need the right teams and partners to tap into the power of artificial intelligence, machine learning and natural language processing to work smarter and faster. Today’s reality includes using predictive modeling to evaluate success ahead of time and a wholly integrated data strategy to uncover quantifiable measures of behavior change. These can include changes in purchasing behavior, a shift in online search patterns and other indicators that were once impossible to discern but which we can now model and connect to a future action with a dollar value.

Beyond measurement, AI and ML power automation of routine tasks, forecast media trends and optimize content distribution. Automation streamlines how we work and enhances the precision and personalization of effective messaging. By leveraging NLP, we can analyze patient and HCP insights and identify emerging trends in real-time, allowing us to adapt swiftly to changing market dynamics.

For communications leaders, advanced technology means having access to cutting-edge tools that provide actionable insights and data-driven decision-making. Every great agency partner needs to bring these solutions proactively to their clients.

The benefits of an integrated approach

While it reflects an exciting and sometimes challenging new way of working, going “silo-free” offers many benefits for communications leaders in the life sciences market. By thinking holistically and pulling in expertise across traditional marketing communications disciplines, communications professionals gain access to a wealth of expertise that enhances their communication strategies. This approach ensures consistency in messaging and maximizes the impact of campaigns.

Success demands a panoramic approach that also integrates diverse expertise from the entire healthcare ecosystem. This includes understanding the individuals making the ultimate purchasing or prescribing decisions, as well as all the forces that influence them and the market. To deliver true return on investment, we must broadly address healthcare policy, patient advocacy, the host of pressures facing prescribers and disease education, as well as regulatory and reimbursement challenges.

Moreover, harnessing big data and advanced technology provides communicators with valuable insights to inform their decision-making processes. By staying ahead of market trends and adapting strategies in real time, communications leaders can make informed decisions that drive success.

For communications leaders at biotech and pharmaceutical companies, an integrated approach offers a competitive edge in an ever-evolving market. This requires the right agency partner who similarly embraces collaboration to unlock new opportunities and achieve lasting success. At JPA Health, we believe that breaking down silos and fostering collaboration is the key to staying ahead. Join us on this journey to break down silos and unlock the full potential of your communications strategy. Together, we can navigate the complexities of the life sciences market, harness the power of collaboration, and achieve lasting success in an ever-evolving industry.

Adam Pawluk is Head of JPA Labs at JPA Health.