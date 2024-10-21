(L-R) Scott Paer,

Will Barthel

Caliber Corporate Advisers brings on Scott Paer as a managing director and Will Barthel as director of business relationships. Paer, who worked at Caliber from 2018-2023, was most recently managing director, New York at communications consultancy Bladonmore. In his new role, he will focus on nurturing relationships with existing clients while building new partnerships to support Caliber’s growth. Barthel joins Caliber after more than a decade at Walker Sands, where he was VP of business development. At Caliber, he will lead efforts to grow the agency’s client portfolio. “Scott and Will each bring a unique background, perspective and passion for fintech and PR, and we’re thrilled to welcome them to our team,” said Caliber CEO Grace Keith Rodriguez.

Beth Crisafi Smith

G&S Business Communications promotes Beth Crisafi Smith to SVP. Smith has been with G&S for 19 years, most recently serving as VP. She is the senior leader on several of the agency’s advanced manufacturing and professional services accounts, cultivating strong partnerships across client organizations. In her new post, she will join the G&S Integrated Marketing Communications Group’s executive steering committee and take leadership of the agency’s corporate social responsibility program, Harvesting Hope. “Beth’s expertise in delivering audience-centric, integrated strategies has helped engage audiences across complex supply chains—maximizing program results, client satisfaction and value,” said G&S Integrated Marketing Communications Group principal and president Brian Hall.

Sasha Stair

Xactus, a fintech and verification solutions company for the mortgage industry, appoints Sasha Stair as CMO. Stair has previously served as senior director customer success at Snapdocs, senior director of new business at Common Securitization Solutions, and a VP at Black Knight Financial, where she played a key part in driving organizational growth. At Xactus, she is charged with creating a comprehensive marketing approach that amplifies Xactus' brand presence, fosters growth, and deepens customer engagement. “Sasha’s deep marketing expertise, industry connections, and strategic vision make her uniquely qualified to help drive Xactus forward,” said Xactus president Shelley Leonard.