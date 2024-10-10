Project Associates, a global strategic advisory consultancy, acquires US-based strategic research company, ClearPath Strategies. The combined entity has been rebranded as Panterra, reflecting the firm’s global reach and impact. Panterra will operate as three international and complementary divisions: Panterra Advisory, led by Project Associates director Simon Chase; Panterra Research, led by ClearPath founders David Bluestone and John Garrett (who will also join Panterra’s board); and Panterra Create, a creative & event activation division led by Projects Associates Create managing director Nina Febo. All three divisions are expected to play a role across the majority of Panterra projects. The company will continue to operate globally, with offices in San Francisco, New York, Washington DC, London, Brussels, and Abu Dhabi – and a network of advisors and colleagues spread elsewhere. “This deal reflects Panterra’s focus on continued growth in the breadth and quality of our capabilities, as we increasingly become a truly integrated, global advisory firm,” said Panterra CEO Rob Worthington.

ICR launches ICR Healthcare, uniting its US practice (ICR Westwicke) and its European practice (ICR Consilium). The move results in a healthcare strategic communications, investor relations and capital markets advisory that has more than 80 team members serving more than 200 clients in over 20 countries, spanning North America, Europe and Asia. ICR Healthcare’s teams will continue to operate from their existing offices in New York, Connecticut, Baltimore, Boston, San Jose, London and Beijing. The combined unit is led by a team including Mark Klausner and Bob East heading investor relations and Michael O'Brien leading public relations in North America, and Mary-Jane Elliott and Amber Fennell overseeing European operations. “By bringing together the strengths of Westwicke and Consilium under one banner, we are uniquely positioned to provide our clients with truly integrated global reach and expertise,” said ICR founder and CEO Tom Ryan.

Alliance Advisors, a corporate advisory firm, launches Alliance Advisors Investor Relations. The new division follows the strategic acquisition of three investor relations firms—LHA Investor Relations, irlabs, and Kei Advisors. Alliance Advisors IR, led by irlabs co-founder Alyssa Barry, brings together the strengths of those firms in capital markets, strategic advisory and public relations. It will partner with public and private companies to implement strategic IR programs aimed at helping clients navigate complex markets, drive shareholder engagement, and support their strategic growth. “Our goal is to redefine how companies engage with investors, moving beyond traditional models to offer a truly global, proactive, and integrated approach," said Barry.