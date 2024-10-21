Sean Groman

Sloane & Company appoints Sean Groman as SVP. Groman joins Sloane from digital-first public affairs and communications agency Targeted Victory, where he served as EVP, providing strategic counsel on corporate storytelling, earned media strategy and media training. Before that, he was an executive producer at the FOX News Channel, where his duties included supervising the network’s “FOX & Friends Weekend.” In his new post, Groman will lead and manage corporate communications and media relations centric clients across Sloane and multi-agency clients of Stagwell Global. “His track record of success in both major-market broadcast news and strategic media consulting will be instrumental as we continue to expand our firm’s capabilities,” said Sloane & Company co-CEO Whit Clay.

John Carle

MoreYellow, a growth marketing agency, brings on John Carle as VP of talent. Carle’s previous positions include VP, creator relations & gaming insights at immersive game publisher Super League; VP, client services at Branded Entertainment Network; and SVP, network talent at Studio 71. He has also overseen campaign partnerships for brands including Ubisoft, Bumble, Urban Decay and Hi-Chew. “He represents and stands for what we’ve long been about: no matter the medium, great ideas and powerful execution is how you get great results for your clients,” said MoreYellow founder and managing director Jordan Mauriello.

Rebecca Carr

Billtrust, a B2B order-to-cash and digital payments company, names Rebecca Carr as CMO. Carr comes to Billtrust from IT asset management & expense management solutions provider Tangoe, where she also held the CMO position. Her previous posts include CMO at Foxwoods Resort Casino and VP, global marketing at Verizon Communications. She will lead Billtrust's global marketing strategy and vision with responsibility for driving demand generation, brand awareness and consideration, and product marketing and GTM initiatives. "Throughout her career, she has proven herself as not only a results-oriented leader but a change agent who propels businesses forward," said Billtrust CEO Sunil Rajasekar.