TURNER is reappointed as PR agency of record for the South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation & Tourism. The scope of work for SCPRT includes media relations efforts, influencer FAM trips, in-market media events, and targeted influencer campaigns. Over the past five years, TURNER’s dedicated team, spanning South Carolina, New York, Miami and Denver, has crafted and executed comprehensive PR and social media programs aimed at elevating South Carolina’s profile as a leisure travel destination. TURNER has secured over 1,300 placements for SCPRT in such publications as the New York Times, Forbes and the Wall Street Journal.

Gunpowder, a PR and marketing agency specializing in outdoor enthusiast brands, adds GAIM Immersive Technology, a pioneer in virtual training stimulators for firearm users, to its client roster. The partnership will focus on broadening awareness for the virtual platform beyond Europe and into the U.S., strengthening its PR efforts and supporting its growth in influencer and affiliate marketing. Founded in Sweden in 2019, GAIM has a strong base in the European market. “Gunpowder's expertise in creating show-stopping campaigns and driving sales, coupled with GAIM's dedication to excellence, makes for an unparalleled partnership,” said GAIM US director of sales & marketing Phillip Jones.

Eager, a British beverage company, selects Manifest to help it expand its direct-to-consumer efforts. The agency’s scope of work for the client will include unified brand communications strategy, creative development, campaign planning, creative asset delivery and unified performance tracking and reporting. Eager produces between 10 and 12 million liters of juice every year using sealed packaging that doesn’t require refrigeration and reduces planetary impact and storage challenges. “Manifest impressed us with its experience, expertise and deep understanding of our category, but more importantly we sensed in it the same appetite to shake things up,” said Eager founder and CEO Ed Rigg.