Steve Behm

Steve Behm, Real Chemistry’s president-corporate advocacy, is joining Burson on Nov. 11.

Assuming the Americas corporate affairs chair post, Behm will tackle PA, advocacy, reputation management, cybersecurity, executive positioning and digital strategy issues.

Behm is a 18-year veteran of Edelman, where he chaired its crisis and risk practice, and headed the southern region. He also spent ten years in Washington, including a three-year run at Dittus Communications.

Kristine Boyden, Burson's CEO, Americas said Behm “will bring a clear eye and a steady hand to our clients navigating constant turbulence.”

The firm also upped Dan Doherty, U.S. corporate affairs practice chair, to global head of corporate affairs at Axicom. That’s a new post at the technology specialist.

WPP owns Burson.