Finn Partners has signed on to handle US media relations for the Iceland Airwaves Festival slated for Nov. 7-9 in downtown Reykjavik.

The event features non-stop music throughout the city in nightclubs, bars, churches, record stores, museums and outdoor spaces that showcases Iceland’s emerging musical talent, along with international acts.

This year’s line-up for Airwaves, which bills itself as the world’s most northerly musical showcase, includes Mary in the Junkyard, Spacestation, Air Jazz, Orbit, Virgin Orchestra, SunDog, Casey Smith Project and Elin Hall.

Established acts such as Björk, The Flaming Lips, The Knife, Kraftwerk, Mumford & Sons and Fleet Foxes performed at past shows over the past two decades.

Finn Partners will handle prepare press briefing materials, conduct media outreach, arrange interviews, coordinate travel logistics and provide on-site staffing.

It is in line for a project fee of $20K, plus expenses for travel and paid influencer partnerships.