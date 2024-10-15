Profile, a London-based thought leadership agency, launches a new offering specializing in ESG thought leadership. The new unit will support clients who are active across the sustainability, impact, and green industries, as well as companies who are active in other sectors who believe that they have a strong, evidence-based story to tell on how they are leading their sector in terms of impact. Its initial build-out, which will include the addition of at least four new team members, will be led by Andy Mundy, who previously led the agency's finance thought leadership. "We have already been naturally picking up clients in the impact and impact-adjacent industries, so this was a natural next step for the agency,” said Profile COO Sam Patchett.

Razorfish rolls out the Razorfish Beta Lab, a thought leadership and innovation hub of people and products focused on the intersection of new ideas and technologies. The Razorfish Beta Lab focuses on executable, brand-safe generative AI use cases, focusing on two core areas: content creation and experience building. The Lab’s first tentpole offering is its Virtual AI Content Studio, a distributed content model combining digital, visual effects, and next-gen creative production. The agency is also launching the Razorfish Conversational Intelligence Platform (CIP), which will combine diverse data sources — from market research to partner APIs — to help consumers find the information they need. “From how brands engage to how they meet consumer needs, the Razorfish CIP helps to build deeper connections with audiences by transforming the consumer experience,” said Razorfish CEO Josh Campo.

PRSA is honoring seven PR and media pros at its 2024 Big Apple Awards, which will be held on Oct. 30 from 12 to 2 pm at Manhatta (28 Liberty Street, 60th Floor, New York City). The John W. Hill Award (sponsored by Hill+Knowlton) will go to APCO founder and executive chairman Margery Kraus; Jonathan Adashek, SVP, marketing and communications, IBM, will receive the Harold Burson Award; The Barbara Way Hunter Trailblazer Award is being presented to National LGBTQ Task Force communication director Cathy Renna; ABC News chief anchor George Stephanopoulos is the Daniel J. Edelman Award (sponsored by Edelman) honoree; The PRSA-NY Excellence in Mentoring Award is being awarded to Lynne Scott Jackson, distinguished lecturer and deputy chair, media and communication arts, City College of New York; Amtrak senior PR manager Jason Abrams will take home the PRSA-NY President’s Award; and the PRSA-NY Art Stevens CCNY Scholar is CCNY PRSSA president Layla Ayoub.