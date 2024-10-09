You can’t say that we weren’t warned. More than 225 psychiatrists and mental health professionals signed an open letter, saying Donald Trump has an untreatable personality disorder—malignant narcissism—making him unfit for leadership.

The letter ran as a full-page ad in the Oct. 24 New York Times.

It states: “Malignant narcissists have been history’s most grandiose, paranoid, and murderous leaders. Inevitably, they escalate until they are completely out of control, ultimately destroying themselves and the nations they lead.”

To make matters worse, Trump is showing signs of cognitive decline that will worsen over time to dramatically exacerbate his toxic personality disorder.

The health professionals want their “fellow citizens of the imminent catastrophic public danger before it is too late."

The letter comes as the former president’s chief of staff, John Kelly, says Trump meets the definition of a fascist and would rule the US as a dictator.

Yet Trump has a better than 50 percent shot of winning the presidential election. What that does that say about us?

Kamala Harris would not be the Democratic choice for a big chunk of America.

But she is not a divisive figure who is going to shred the Constitution, sic the military on her political opponents, and cozy up to Russian strongman Vladimir Putin.

Trump TV… A sarcastic Putin has said he wants Harris to win the presidential election because he likes her “infectious” laugh.

That infectious laugh is being plastered all over Russia’s state TV in its effort to paint America’s VP as a lightweight.

Reuters reports that Russian TV, in contrast, portrays Trump and JD Vance as “sure-footed and imbued with common sense” and “facing sinister forces as evidenced by assassination plots.”

Putin, of course, wants his lapdog back in the White House. Trump is the guy who called Putin’s invasion of Ukraine “genius” and “savvy” while the rest of the world raged against Russia’s strongman.

Harris, who has called Putin “a murderous dictator,” has promised to stand with Ukraine after she is elected president.

In his private phone chats with Putin since leaving office, Trump has undoubtedly assured the Russian that the US will pull the plug on Ukraine once he returns to power.

MAGA is an important part of Putin’s world.`

Speed it up… Southwest Airlines on Oct. 24 announced that executive chairman Gary Kelly decided to “accelerate his retirement” as part of agreement to fend off a proxy fight with Elliott Management.

Kelly had planned to step down next year at Southwest’s annual meeting. He is now is leaving Nov. 1 along with six other Southwest directors.

Kelly, who helmed Southwest for nearly 20 years, was part of the settlement with Elliott that gives the activist investor five seats on the 13-member board.

Though he was shown the door, Kelly is pleased with the collaborative truce ironed out with Elliott. He also said it was “the honor of his lifetime to work with our people and served our customers in making Southwest the leader it is today.”

The 69-year-old Kelly was the protege of legendary Southwest co-founder Herb Kelleher. He’s a class act.