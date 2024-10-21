Durham, a city of about 300K people that is part of North Carolina’s Research Triangle region and home to Duke University, wants proposals for a workforce marketing and branding plan.
Durham Looks for Workforce Development PR
Mon., Oct. 28, 2024
By Kevin McCauley
