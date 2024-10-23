Julie Coker

The New York City Tourism + Conventions Board appoints Julie Coker as president and CEO, effective Dec. 9. Coker is currently president and CEO at the San Diego Tourism Authority. She previously held that position at the Philadelphia Convention & Visitors Bureau. New York City is on pace to attract nearly 65M visitors in 2024, and in 2025, expects to welcome over 68M travelers, exceeding pre-pandemic visitation levels. “Julie is a respected industry expert and deeply experienced leader who will steward both NYC Tourism + Conventions and New York City’s $74B tourism economy,” said NYC Tourism + Conventions Board chair and Shubert Organization EVP Charles Flateman.

Christopher Adams

Global X ETFs, a New York-based provider of exchange-traded funds, brings on Christopher Adams as CMO. Adams joins the company from UBS, where he was head of Americas marketing strategy, global markets. He was previously head of product & channel marketing – Americas at financial messaging service Symphony, a financial messaging service. Before that, he served in several VP positions at Goldman Sachs. At Global X ETFs, Adams will be responsible for leading the development and implementation of the firm's go-forward brand and marketing strategy in the US. "Chris is a marketing leader with a proven track record of delivering impactful and innovative strategies in the financial industry,” said Global X ETFs CEO Ryan O'Connor.

Madlynn Schreibvogel

GoWest Credit Union Association names Madlynn Schreibvogel VP of PR, a newly created position. Schreibvogel was most recently director of communications for the Colorado Behavioral Health Administration. She has also served as deputy director of communications at the Colorado Department of Human Services and director, reputation management at the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association. In her new post, Schreibvogel will work to promote the value of credit unions across Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Oregon, Washington, and Wyoming; elevate the Association's public presence; and further efforts to educate about the benefits of joining a credit union. “Her deep expertise in public relations and her passion for economic and community impact will play a critical role in amplifying the voice of credit unions throughout the GoWest region," said GoWest SVP of marketing and communications Katy Wagnon.