FGS Global handles Douglas Elliman luxury real estate firm, which saw the retirement of long-time CEO Howard Lorber, 76, on Oct. 21.

According to Elliman’s Securities & Exchange Commission filing, Lorber’s resignation “was not due to any disagreement with the company on any matter relating to the Company’s operations, policies or practices.”

But The Wall Street Journal ran an exclusive story on Oct 28, reporting that Elliman’s board pushed Lorber to step down after an investigation by a special committee of the board raised concerns about a “sexually charged work culture” at the firm.

The paper could not reach Lorber for comment.

Elliman also filed an Oct. 25 report with the SEC about the immediate termination of Scott Durkin, president & CEO of Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC.

FGS Global’s Benjamin Spicehandler, Emily Claffey, and Catherine Livingston handle Elliman.