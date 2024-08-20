Nick Kreider

Nick Kreider has joined Global Strategy Group as executive VP of insights at the New York based strategic communications & PA shop.

He’s a 19-year veteran at Lieberman Research Worldwide and its successor company, Material.

Most recently, he was Material’s senior VP, insights & growth, and head of social impact.

Kreider has worked on blue-chip clients such as Google, Visa, Meta and Nike, counseling them on how to use research and insights to address business, reputational and branding challenges.

At GSG, he is part of its corporate and PA research team.