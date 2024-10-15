Vanguard Communications, a Hispanic woman-owned PR and social marketing firm is selected to provide communications and marketing support for National Museum of the American Latino. Vanguard’s work with the museum will include supporting high-profile campaigns, media outreach and digital storytelling, leveraging the agency’s expertise in strategic communications through a diversity, equity and inclusion lens. The museum, part of the Smithsonian, focuses on the contributions of U.S. Latinos to the American experience. It was established by Congress in 2020. “We are deeply honored to be working with the National Museum of the American Latino at such a pivotal time in its journey to create a space for U.S. Latinos’ stories and contributions,” said Vanguard Communications founder and CEO Maria J. Rodriguez.

FINN Partners has been appointed by Istituto Marangoni, an international fashion and design school founded in 1935 in Milan, Italy, to lead its London-focused social media presence. FINN Partners is tasked with driving meaningful engagement for the client within the luxury fashion and design community. The agency will also work to maintain the consistent look and feel of Istituto Marangoni London throughout all content creation, as well as and increasing presence, brand visibility and engagement. “From day one, they understood the mission and provided unmatched support to leverage our social media content, demonstrating exceptional professionalism, said Istituto Marangoni communications Beatrice Ferri.

Mardiks Public Relations signs on to develop and implement a B2B media outreach and thought leadership program for Envoyage, a global travel agency network with more than 350 member agencies in the U.S. The Envoyage brand is part of Flight Centre Travel Group, a Brisbane, Australia organization with company-owned leisure and corporate travel businesses in 24 countries. “We are thrilled to be partnering with Mardiks Public Relations, a leading travel specialist firm with deep media and industry contacts, to be able to share our brand story with the travel trade community,” said Envoyage EVP and general manager Christina Pedroni.

InnoVision Marketing Group is selected as official agency of record for Benji, a financial literacy and budgeting platform. The agency will provide brand conception, development and strategy, as well as ad campaign design and copywriting. A key part of its campaign for Benji will be five short-form videos positioning the financial company as a go-to solution for young adults struggling with their finances. Benji offers a comprehensive list of services, including credit and career building, legal assistance, discounts on groceries and essential home items. “Partnering with InnoVision Marketing Group was an easy choice for Benji. With their creativity, experience and deep understanding of local, global and multicultural markets, we knew they were the right fit,” said Benji CMO Pascal Ferrari.