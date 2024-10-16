Imad Al-Abdulqader

DGA Group and its foundational partner, Albright Stonebridge Group, open an office in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The office will be led by Imad Al-Abdulqader, who has served as a senior advisor at the firm and now becomes a partner. Its core services include geopolitical advisory, business intelligence, proactive risk management, stakeholder engagement, corporate positioning, public affairs and government relations, provided by Albright Stonebridge Group and other DGA business units. This move extends DGA’s regional footprint and strengthens its ability to serve clients operating and investing in the Saudi Arabia’s economy. “The opening of our Riyadh office under Imad Al-Abdulqader’s leadership enhances our ability to serve clients as the Kingdom diversifies its economy and solidifies our position as a key player in the MENA region,” said DGA Group partner and head of its Middle East and North Africa practice Prem Kumar.

Treble, an earned media B2B tech PR firm, launches a dedicated hardtech practice group to help businesses in the sector (which focuses on physical products that combine hardware and software) accelerate their brand awareness and revenue growth. This marks Treble’s fourth specialized division, joining cybersecurity, enterprise technology and artificial intelligence. Treble VP Will Kruisbrink will lead the practice group out of the agency’s office in San Francisco. Treble's hardtech clients include such companies as Fabric, an automated fulfillment solution for grocers and retailers; and Salient Motion, a company making motion control systems for modular aerospace components. “As VCs ramp up investment into hardtech due to its ability to disrupt so many industries, we see an opportunity to commit to building and enhancing our expertise in this sector,” said Treble founder and CEO Ethan Parker.

Winger Marketing is recognized by the Publicity Club of Chicago at the organization’s 66th Annual Golden Trumpet Awards. The award, in the Media Relations - Business to Business and Business Services category, was for the firm’s “Delivering the Exceptional - Family Biz Steps Up” campaign for Nelson-Jameson, a distributor in the food processing industry and fourth-generation family business. In addition to clients in the dairy and food processing industry, Winger Marketing serves clients in categories including real estate, international logistics, hospital and healthcare organizations, and other B2B corporations. “Winger Marketing’s expertise in B2B media relations allowed us to share our story in ways that deeply resonate with our customers and industry partners, and we are so proud of what we’ve accomplished together,” said Nelson-Jameson VP of marketing Kara Lineal.