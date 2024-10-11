Poland’s DC embassy has inked Precision Strategies for a $100K one-month marketing campaign to generate awareness of the importance of its relationship with the US.

The effort, which kicked off Oct. 28, holds up Poland and the European Union as trusted and reliable security partners and allies of the US, standing as a vital bulwark of freedom and democracy, according to the pact.

It will highlight where American investment in the Polish economy has benefited US companies while driving economic and job growth in Poland.

The campaign focuses on key US presidential battleground states of Wisconsin, Michigan and Arizona.

It targets people aged 35-45 who are opinion leaders, influencers, educators and professionals who wish to stay informed on global matters.

Poland wants to feature personal stories that underscore the strategic, business and people-to-people ties between the two countries.

Messaging is delivered via digital advertising (Facebook, Instagram, YouTube), social media (organic posts on Facebook, Instagram, X), radio ads and websites (sports, local news, weather).

Precision Strategies has close ties with the White House and Harris campaign

Jen O’Malley Dillon, a co-founder of the firm and Joe Biden’s campaign manager, is running Harris’ election effort. David Plouffe, of counsel at Precision, is a senior advisor to the Harris team.