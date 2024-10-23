Kristin McHugh

Kristin McHugh, who rose to chief brand officer & SVP marketing at Verizon in a 12-year run, has joined PwC.

She takes on the chief marketing & communications officer post for the US and Mexico.

The consulting giant has given McHugh responsibilty for marketing, brand, communications, thought leadership and “sales enablement.”

Her focus is on “making sure that PwC’s value propositions are clear, compelling and differentiating in the market.”

Prior to Verizon, McHugh did a four-year stint at McCann-Erickson (SVP, group managing director) and held various jobs at Young & Rubicam during her eight-year tenure.