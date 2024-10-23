Maeve Hagen,

Tony Signore

Taylor promotes managing partner Maeve Hagen to CEO, effective Jan. 1. She succeeds Tony Signore, who has held the role since 2004, when he led a shareholders group acquisition from the agency founders. Signore will continue to serve as the agency’s chairman. Hagen has served in her present role since January 2023, and before that she was president at the agency. She led the growth of Taylor’s Charlotte, NC, office and helped shape the culture across the organization. “Maeve has risen to every challenge and opportunity with a collaborative and innovative spirit that has engaged and energized our colleagues and client partners,” said Signore.

Kim Utlaut

Build-A-Bear Workshop appoints Kim Utlaut as SVP and chief brand officer. Utlaut comes to the company after more than two decades at The Coca-Cola Company, where she most recently served as a general manager for franchise leadership, developing strategic partnerships with such organizations as the NCAA, U.S. Soccer, and the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee. At Build-A-Bear, her responsibilities include leading the brand’s continued evolution as well as its communications strategy, with an increased focus on strengthening and elevating the relationship the company shares with its consumer base across multiple revenue streams and product offerings worldwide. "Her deep expertise in brand strategy and marketing, along with her innovative vision and passion, is expected to provide valuable insights as we look to continue to build momentum for the brand,” said Build-A-Bear chief operation officer Chris Hurt.

Ana Perez

PlanSource, a cloud-based benefits administration technology and service provider, brings on Ana Perez as CMO. Perez was previously CMO at cloud-based talent acquisition software provider Radancy. Before that, she held the CMO spot at benefits administration company Benefitfocus. In new new position, Perez will be charged with increasing brand awareness, generating pipeline, expanding partnerships and supporting customer retention, engagement and expansion. “She is a dynamic leader and proven marketing executive within the industry who will make an immediate impact on our Go-to-Market strategy,” said PlanSource CEO Mike Morini.

Peter Horwich

Electromed, which manufactures, markets, and sells products that provide airway clearance therapy for patients with compromised pulmonary function, appoints Peter Horwich as VP, marketing. Horwich joins Electromed from medical device manufacturer Abiomed (now J&J MedTech), where he directed global strategic marketing. Before that, he spent over a decade in marketing roles of increasing responsibility at Medtronic. “We are excited to have Peter Horwich join our team at a time of business growth, where we can leverage his talents for further market expansion,” said Electromed CEO Jim Cunniff.