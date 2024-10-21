Winrock International, which works to empower disadvantaged communities and sustain natural resources, is looking for a partner to improve the PR and communications capabilities of coalitions in four towns in the Arkansas Delta region.
Winrock Seeks EcoDev Partner for Rural Arkansas
Tue., Oct. 29, 2024
By Kevin McCauley
Read Full Story in Subscriber Area
Category: RFPs, RFIs and RFQs
More RFPs, RFIs and RFQs posts from O'Dwyer's:
|•
Durham Looks for Workforce Development PR
Mon., Oct. 28, 2024
|•
Dallas Parks Dept. Wants PR Partner
Fri., Oct. 25, 2024
|•
Nova Scotia Bets on 'Healthy Play'
Thu., Oct. 24, 2024
|•
Addison (TX) Wants Special Events Support
Tue., Oct. 22, 2024
|•
NJ's Rowan U. Positions as Research Facility
Mon., Oct. 21, 2024
No comments have been submitted for this story yet.