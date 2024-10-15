360PR+ signs on as PR agency of record for Hall of Fame Village, a 100-acre sports and entertainment facility surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. 360PR+ will work to increase awareness of Hall of Fame Village as a world-class sports and entertainment destination, introducing more consumers to its immersive experiences. Year-round events at Hall of Fame Village include the annual Concert for Legends (which featured Carrie Underwood this past August), Fantasy Football Expo, NFL Flag Championship, comedy fests, and music festivals. "Their expertise in amplifying purpose-driven brands aligns perfectly with our mission to create world-class experiences. We're confident they'll help us connect with and captivate fans and guests in new and exciting ways," said Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company EVP of global marketing & public affairs at Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company.

The Brandman Agency lands Fairmont Golden Prague, which is set to open early next year in the Czech capital’s UNESCO World Heritage Centre Old Town, for the US and UK markets. Brandman’s efforts for the client include PR, media relations, press material copywriting and FAM trips. The hotel will feature 320 rooms, suites and serviced residences, along with six diverse dining and drinking options. It will also be home to an extensive collection of works inspired by the owner’s passion for Czech art and film. “Our goal is to restore the hotel’s legacy as a dynamic community hub,” said Fairmont Golden Prague managing director Gerhard Struger.

JDPR is selected by Kolapasi Indian Canteen, an international fast-casual restaurant offering South Indian cuisine, to provide strategic planning, media relations and brand support for its new North American flagship location in Greenville, SC. JDPR will also support Kolapasi’s new restaurant locations in markets across North America. Already known in India and Australia, Kolapasi Indian Canteen is set to open locations in California, Florida, North Carolina, Texas and Washington. “JDPR demonstrates a deep understanding of Kolapasi’s mission to provide a fast-casual experience that is both healthy and consistent, as well as how to tell the story of the rich history behind our incredible flavors,” said Kolapasi Indian Canteen co-founder and managing director Santhosh Muruganantham.