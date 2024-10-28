Jillian Semaan

Jillian Semaan has joined Finn Partners as a partner in its purpose & social impact practice.

During the Obama administration, she was chief of staff for the Office of Civil Rights at the Dept. of Agriculture.

Semaan oversaw programs that advanced equity, purpose-driven leadership and social impact across global food and agriculture systems.

She also led sustainable agriculture initiatives that increased healthy food choices in underserved communities.

Most recently, Semaan worked at Ketchum as VP-sustainability.

At Finn, Semaan reports to Amy Terpeluk, who heads the global global impact group.

She called Semaan an expect communicator committed to making a positive change in the world, and helping clients address their stakeholder expectations.